Pups ramp show at Cubbon park, Indian breeds shined on stage

On a cold Sunday morning, the Weekend Dog Park next to the State Central Library in Cubbon Park was more abuzz than usual. A red carpet rolled out on the grass marked the ramp, and on it was Isabella sniffing around, woofing and wagging her tail as her little masters sang ‘Rudolf the red nose reindeer’, setting in the Christmas cheer.

Isabella is an Indie dog that students of a school run by Parikrama Foundation adopted from the streets. Like Isabella, every dog in Parikrama schools has the name of a character from Shakespeare’s plays — there’s Shylock, Romeo, Juliet and Cleopatra. But, it was Isabella’s turn to represent the school at the ramp walk organised as part of Santa BowWow, an annual gathering of dog lovers, kids and parents.

Initially conceptualised by CJ Memorial Trust as an event to help children deal with dogs safely and promote compassion among youngsters, the third edition of Santa BowWow had a wide array of activities centring on the Christmas spirit.

Breeds ranging from great dane, mastiff, French mulldog to chihuahua strolled through the park enjoying the attention. However, the highlight of the event was the ramp walk of rescued dogs. As families took to the red carpet with the dogs they’ve adopted, many had sad stories of abuse on the streets to share.

There was Hope, sole survivor of a fire in which puppies were burnt alive; Juno who a paraplegic walking on wheels; Serene Park Williams, who got her name as she was found near a tennis court; and Rockey, a blind dog. Some of these dogs have Facebook pages and are social media stars. The message was loud and clear: adopt Indie breeds.

“These are stories of care and compassion. We want to build a community that is safe for children and dogs, where they live together in peace. I have always had pets and I cannot walk away when I see any dog in need. That led me to foster and give up for adoption at least 86 dogs,” said former IISc scientist Manjari Colaco, who won the CJ Memorial Trust award 2019.

Her five-year-old son Advaith Colaco, who too loves dogs, won the Junior Champ Award. “A vet is his superhero and he wants to become one when he grows up,” said Manjari.

Deepak Kuumar and his team of dog handlers were presented with the Best Vet Support award.