Puneeth to release Salaga song on Sept 5

IBC Office August 31, 2020
The song, Maleye Maleye, from Salaga will be out on September 5, and will be unveiled by Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The announcement was made by producer K P Srikanth on social media. The song, to be out on A2 Music, was the last song shot by the team.

The track filmed in the Malnad region was composed by Charan Raj, and features actor-director Duniya Vijay, and Sanjana Anand. The song was sung by Sanjith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan. The shooting of Salaga has been completed and the film is now in the post-production stages. This was one of the films scheduled to get released in April, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The team is yet to announce the release date now. Salaga marks the directorial debut of actor Vijay, and also stars Dhananjay in a pivotal role.

