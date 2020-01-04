Puneeth to do film with Rama Rama Re director Satya Prakash

Rama Rama Re fame director Satya Prakash is all set to direct his next venture with ‘Powerstar’. Puneeth Rajkumar has agreed to do a film with Satya Prakash, says the sources. Sources confirm that the directors have been working on the film for the last six months. After listening to Satyaprakash’s online story, Puneeth has said he is very excited to make a film. There has also been discussion of a round of screenplays. There has also been discussion of a round of screenplays.

Both the previous films directed by Satyaprakash were content oriented films. Puneet Rajkumar has entertained audience with commercial films so far. Puneeth fans have another expectation on this movie as the two are now getting together.

According to the information available to the ‘upbeat’, Blend wrote the truth story-screenplay, combining both content and commercial. Another highlight is the release of the ‘crossroad’ in PRK Productions, owned by Puneeth, with three more movies to be released. Puneeth has not acted in any of these films. It is said that for the first time, Puneeth will star in their banner through Satya Prakash Cinema. So, Satyaprakash has a lot of responsibility.

Puneeth, who is now completing ‘Yuvarathna’, will get busy with his next flick ‘James’ directed by Chethan Kumar. Satya Prakash’s cinema will begin as soon as ‘James’ is completed. Satya Prakash is yet to complete the outline of screenplay. He said, ““I am fortunate to have a chance to work with Puneeth. I wrote a story that his fans would love. Final works are underway. I will give all the information in the near future.”