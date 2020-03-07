Puneeth to appear in ‘Appu’ kind of role

Big news is to reveal on Appu’s birthday. Team ‘Yuvarathna’ has posted on social media saying that “The birthday treat is getting ready. Get set to see an “Appu” kinda character once again after Appu”.

March 17th is Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. So the team has planned to give big surprise to Puneeth fans. Birthday treat is on the way and fans will witness the old ‘Appu’ in this surprise, tweeted Hombale Films team Karthik Gowda.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut film as hero in ‘Appu’. It is said that Puneeth is appearing in a role which is similar to ‘Appu’ films Appu character. Fans have already seen a lot of posters in different getups. This tweet has doubled the expectations of Appu fans.

It is been almost 18 years Puneeth had appeared in the role of college student and lover boy. He had previously acted in Appu, Abhi in a very aggressive, college going student, lover boy role. This film is a treat for fans where Puneeth is appearing in an aggressive young boy role.

Recently, the team had confirmed that the shoot of Yuvarathna songs in Europe got cancelled amid coronavirus scare. The team hasn’t yet given any updates regarding the shooting of songs, or the change of location has not been revealed yet.