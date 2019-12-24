Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa to release on April 3

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer “Yuvarathnaa”, which is directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is all set to release on

April 3. The actor-director duo had previously delivered a blockbuster lm “Raajakumara”. The commercial action-entertainer will hit theatres on April 3.

The team has completed shooting the dialogue portions and the song sequences are being lmed now. The lm is set against a college backdrop and features Puneeth Rajkumar as a college student.

The lm, being produced by Hombale Films, has S Thaman scoring the music and Venkat Anguraj handling the camerawork. Sayyeshaa, who is making her Kannada debut, is paired opposite the “Power Star”.

Dhananjay plays the antagonist while Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth, and Sonu Gowda will also be seen in prominent roles.