Puneeth Rajkumar takes a quick bicycle ride around Namma Bengaluru

After being self-quarantined at home from past four months due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has resumed his workout routine. He was recently spotted around Bengaluru, enjoying a ride on his bicycle.

Puneeth Rajkumar began cycling from his home in Sadashivanagar and took a trip through Mekhri Circle, Vasanth Nagar, Chalukya Circle, Vidhan Soudha, Multi-storey building, Chinnaswamy Stadium and MG Road. He previously travelled from Sadashivanagar to Nandhi Hills which is 60km away on his bicycle. That video too did rounds on social media.

Earlier, Puneeth Rajkumar had also gifted his brother Shivarajkumar a bicycle on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar is busy with ‘Yuvarathnaa’ which is all set for the release immediately after the lockdown, and ‘James’ directed by Chethan Kumar which is all set to go on floors soon.