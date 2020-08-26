Puneeth Rajkumar lends support to raise funds for a good cause

Sandalwood Super Star and fan favourite Puneeth Rajkumar has come forward to lend his support to the ongoing national movement – the Sunfeast India Run As One which aims to raise funds for the marginalized community who have lost their livelihoods due to the COVID 19 pandemic. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor urged his fans to register for SIRAO and pledge their support towards the noble cause of restarting livelihoods.

He made an emotional appeal in his post, talking about the helplessness one can feel because of not having a job or not being able to feed one’s family. He mentioned how the current scenario has made it hard for so many people to run their households and that it is our duty to help our fellow citizens in this crucial time. The actor addressed the fact that the pandemic has thrown our way a challenge where we cannot step out much to extend a helping hand to someone keeping in mind the social distancing norms. He stated that SIRAO is in fact one of the most innovative platforms for people to be able to actively help.

“The pandemic has hit the entire nation, but it has impacted some in a major way and it is a huge task to get the nation back on track. But together we can bring about CHANGE! Together we will make Sunfeast India Run As One a movement like no other, with the power to support livelihoods and brings back the smile on over 140million breadwinners,” stated Puneeth Rajkumar.

Over a dozen Bollywood stars including Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Rahul Bose have also joined this movement. As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on 15 August 2020, Sunfeast India Run As One embarks on a journey to cover the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times. The main goal of this movement is to showcase the power of togetherness which will contribute to changing the lives that matter.