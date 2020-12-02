Puneeth looks more younger in ‘Power Of Youth’

Sandalwood Industry’s most hyped films, Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in lead roles has released its first single, Power of Youth on Wednesday on Hombale Films YouTube page. Puneeth is seen doing new steps in the lyrical video, whereas he also looks much younger and justifies to the title ‘Power of Youth’.

In Yuvarathnaa, ‘Appu’ is seen in a macho new avatar that does justice to his reel image. His intensity does justice to his new look, upping its recall value to a large extent. The director has made use of Appu’s lockdown Beard look for a song in the film.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is an action-drama that features plenty of mass elements. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero after Raajakumara. It has a strong cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Raadhikaa and Prakash Raj. The biggie has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks Shivaay actor’s Sandalwood debut.

Yuvarathnaa was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date in the coming days.