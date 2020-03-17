Puneeth celebrates simple 45th birthday, thanked his fans

Vaishnavi K V

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday in a simple manner. But as the coronavirus threat is high in Karnataka, fans were unable to meet him and wish directly. However, fans celebrated Appu’s birthday by conveying warm wishes on social media.

Fans were gifted dialogue teaser and motion poster by Yuvartahnaa and James team respectively. Fans are extremely excited after watching dialogue teaser of Yuvararthnaa which is trending No. 1 on YouTube with heading towards 2 Million views.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s personal manager said about the birthday celebration on Tuesday to City Hilights, “Appu sir is not available in Bengaluru to celebrate his birthday. He is out of town for his personal work”

James Racy Motion poster which was released on Tuesday is getting great response by Sandalwood fans. Fans wished him in special ways by making video edits, tiktok, cover versions, special songs, poems and many more. Though the birthday was simple, it was special indeed for the star.

On the other hand Puneeth Rajkumar was showered by wishes from across the industry as well. Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, who also celebrated his birthday on March 17th along with Appu, conveyed his wishes to Puneeth. Actors like Shivarajkumar posted a few rare clicks of Puneeth Rajkumar saying “Happy Birthday to my favourite Appu”. Kichcha Sudeep, Challenging Star Darshan, Arya from Tamil industry, Manvitha Kamat, Director Santosh Ananddram, Chethan Kumar and many others wished Happy Birthday to the most lovable actor Appu. Sayyesha who is making her debut in Kannada alongside Puneeth in Yuvarathnaa has wished Appu on her Twitter handle.