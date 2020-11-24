Public works department to reconstruct temple in Talakadu

Mysuru

Sri Bramarambha and Mallikarjunaswamy Temples Development Authority has said that the government has taken up the works to reconstruct Mudukuthore Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, the Hindu pilgrimage centre, near Talakadu.

Authority general secretary Nandish Hanche on Sunday told reporters that by leaving the idols (moola vigraha) of the deities, the entire temple building structure will be removed. Retaining the Chola-Chalukya architecture design, a new structure will be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

“The government has released Rs 5 crore for the project. The work has been initiated as the century-old temple structure is in a dilapidated condition,” he said.

Nandish said that in the first stage, the reconstruction work of the Bramarambha Temple in black granite and Mallikarjuna Temple in while granite will be taken up at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

“In the second stage, construction of Chandra Shaale, and in the third stage, Rajagopura will be built. Later, the works on the raja beedhi and sidewalls to the hill will be taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The committee will also use Rs 11 crore from the donation received from devotees,” he said.

Committee president S P Manjunath said that the work has been taken up by PWD. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the works on November 25 in the presence of DCM Govind Kharjol, district minister S T Somashekar and muzrai minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.