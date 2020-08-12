PU colleges say ‘no seats’ just 2 days after SSLC results

Just a day after the declaration of SSLC results, several pre-university colleges in the city have said they have no seats, shocking parents and students alike.

Details available from parents and students seeking admission to PUC reveal that many colleges have finished admissions with results from the CBSE and the ICSE. Some of them even admitted state board students by considering their preparatory and mid-term marks.

“My daughter secured 78% in SSLC and wants to pursue commerce. But at least six colleges we approached in southern and central Bengaluru said no seats,” said a parent.

A few of them even complained that colleges entertain only those with 90 plus per cent marks. “I’ve secured 69% and am looking for admission in the science stream. I’ve got good marks in science, but the colleges I approached said I can apply only if I have 90 plus,” said a student. “Does it mean students like me should discontinue studies?” he asked.

For science courses, the colleges that offer integrated coaching have already begun online classes, with most completing admissions before March. The Department of Pre-University Education has received complaints from parents and students against colleges that have completed admissions before it could release the admission calendar.

The DPUE director M Kanagavalli said colleges cannot conduct admissions until the department releases the calendar of events.

“Action will be taken against such PU colleges if parents or students file a complaint,” Kanagavalli said. The department will issue the calendar for admission in a day or two as it awaits the government’s nod.

Meanwhile, SSLC students are anxious over losing a seat when colleges prepare a merit list. Exams of class 10 students of central boards were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and students were assessed based on their internal assessment in papers to which exams were not conducted.

“Students of other boards have scored better. When colleges prepare merit lists, we may not get the seat considering the percentage,” said a student.