Pruthvi, Priyankaa Thimmesh wraps up Sugarless

Pruthvi Ambaar and Priyankaa Thimmesh starrer Surgarless has been wrapped up. The project marks the debut of Shashidhar KM, who had earlier produced Daughter of Parvathamma with Hariprriya in the lead role.

Shooting for Sugarless began in August in Bengaluru and the team managed to complete it in four months. A comedy drama, the film explores how youngsters react to diabetes, a subject that is novel for Kannada cinema. Director Shashidhar had said, “The movie has come out well. We are planning to release the teaser and trailer of the movie soon.” Actors Dharmanna Kadur and Raghu Ramanakoppa will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The team is currently in post production.

On the occasion of Deepavali, the team had released a special poster, which left fans in awe. V Nagendra Prasad has penned the lyrics, Guru Kashyap has written the dialogues, Raghavendra Achar is the art director and Murali is the choreographer and Anoop Seelin has composed the songs of the movie.