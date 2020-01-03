Protest held yet again; Demand withdrawal of CAA, NPR, NPR

Moodbidri

A huge protest was organized on Thursday January 2 afternoon in the ground behind JD(S) office in the town under the aegis of Constitution Protection Committee. The committee has termed central government initiatives like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as constitutional and has been seeking their withdrawal.

The protesters who came together near Jamma Masjid here, arrived at the venue of the meeting duly holding tricolour flags and shouting slogans.

Thinker Mahendra Kumar, addressing the protesters, accused some Hindu organizations of covering up real issues and inciting Hindus to revolt against the Muslims. He said that this is causing the problems now, and demanded disbursement of suitable compensations to families of people who died in police firing.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, urged the centre to withdraw these acts which are against the basic tenets of the constitution.

Dinesh Hegde Ulepady, chief priest of the mosque here, Musafa Yamani. Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation Dakshina Kannada district president, Qasim Darimi, A K Ashraf, priest of the church here, Fr Paul Sequeira, C H Gafoor, Shivanand Pandru, Abdul Rahiman, Usman Soorinje, Parker Sharif Saheb, Abulal Puthige, Usman Todar as well as Rafiq Hudavi from Kolar participated.

Police inspector, Dinesh Kumar, and his team took care that during the procession, no untoward incidents happened. Traffic was also streamlined in such a way that no one was inconvenienced.