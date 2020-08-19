Proposed STPI to become to reality soon: G.M.Siddeshwar

Davanagere: A sub center of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) which comes under the umbrella of Union ministry of information technology, government of India will be opening in Davanagere in another three months, said Davanagere MP G.M.Siddeshwar. In this connection, a virtual meeting was held through a video conference here from the DC’s office on Tuesday between the MP G.M.Siddeshwar and the STPI director Shailendra kumar Tyagi in the presence of DC Mahantesh Bilagi, VC of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, Prof Vidhyashankar and NIC director Ramesh. Already two acres of government land was earmarked for this center at Turuchaghatta near Davanagere, as per the requirement of the STPI guidelines. But, time being, the STPI sub center will be housed in the newly built KSOU complex, regional center in Davanagere and starts functioning in another three months, the MP informed. Davanagere being in the central part of Karnataka and it is a potential area with many professional colleges including engineering, medical, dental,pharmacy, nursing, the need of opening STPI was felt in 2015 itself with the demand of the local people, the MP added. Though, the central ministry of IT has given the approval to start with STPI unit in 2016 itself, but due to several reasons, it could not be started, the MP lamented. He appealed the mutual cooperation and support of all the departments including the VC of KSOU, Davanagere DC to see that the STPI would come into reality soon. This center would be helpful to make the local professional courses students more strong in their technical skills by providing vigorous training, the MP contented. Thus, Davanagere is going to fall into the IT map of India with its new STPI unit, besides Mysuru, Mangaluru, Manipal and Hubballi sub centers of Karnataka, the MP informed.