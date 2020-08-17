Proposal to introduce minor services in temples soon: Kota Poojary

Sullia: Muzrai minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, revealed that there has been incessant demand from the devotees to re-introduce services (Seva) to the gods and goddesses in temples falling under the muzrai department. “We plan to introduce minor services initially like Kumkumarchane, Abhisheka etc. We will hold discussions with health department officials. If they give us the go ahead, these services will be introduced in a week,” he stated.

The minister was speaking during his visit to Yennemajalu in Balpa, which has been adopted for being transformed into a model village. “It has been decided to form managing committees through the state religious council to over 80 temples falling under ‘A’ category in the state. Police verification and such other things with regard to those who have applied to become members of the committees are under way,” he said.

The minister said that there are suggestions to set up development authority for Kukke Subrahmanya temple while several others insist that a managing committee would be enough. He stated that discussions on these options will be held soon.