stateTOP NEWS

Promises made in MCC election manifesto delivered: Vedavyasa Kamath

IBC Office August 16, 2020
0 34 Less than a minute

Mangaluru

“We have delivered the promises we made during the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) elections in the first phase itself,” said MLA Vedavyasa Kamath.

 

Kamath said that BJP promised to open a separate transfer of development rights (TDR) cell in order to speed up the development of the city. It has been decided to open a separate TDR cell in order to speed up the process of land acquisition also.

 

He further said, “The service fee on the handling of solid waste in MCC limits and also that from industries is revised. BJP is committed to keep the administration transparent. In this context, it is decided to form ward committee in every ward of MCC.

“Sanction is done for providing 10% grant to build 500 houses in Kannur village in G+3 style. Permission is granted for layout project, which involves 21 blocks of G+3 style.

 

“The obstacle in building G+3 style residential houses in Padavu village is cleared now. Separate land is provided for forest department. It is decided to build the project in the same place as identified earlier.

 

“Permission is also granted to build an electric crematorium by the side of the electric crematorium that is in Boloor cemetery at a cost of Rs 65 lac,” he said.

 

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 16, 2020
46

159 listed companies cumulative EBITDA declined Rs 22,500 crore in March quarter: Report

August 16, 2020
46

Natural gas prices may be cut to decade low of USD 1.9; dent ONGC revenues

August 16, 2020
50

Accelerating domestic production of telecom gear in strategic interest: Trai chief

August 16, 2020
53

Bengal government planning to grant industry status to logistics sector

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker