ProjectShivajinagar: MLA Rizwan Arshad, BBMP Chief clears black spots

Jennifer Roselinn M

#ProjectShivajinagar in association with BBMP started its day long beautification project event in various crucial areas of Shivajinagar. The restoration event was held in four places, G C Colony near the Police Quarters, V K Obaidullah School, Govt. Rahamaniya Urdu Model School and Safina Plaza Junction on Saturday.

As the event kicked off at G C Colony, Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) and Manjunath Prasad Rao, BBMP Commissioner also joined the event.

This was proposed and initiated by the MLA of the Shivajinagar constituency Rizwan Arshad and his team called the Rizwan Arshad Foundation.

BBMP on the advice of the MLA, started with multiple improvements throughout the area, where there will be door-to-door pickup of garbage from every house in Shivajinagar. These garbage autos will also have GPS trackers connected to it thereby ensuring the autos are functioning as per planned. Speakers are also installed in all the autos to make sure the residents hear the arrival of these garbage trucks.

“There will be a separate association of local residents just for the maintenance of the area with various authority figures including residents, pourakarmikas, BBMP officials as well. There will also be a WhatsApp group as well so that people can easily communicate and figure this out in a simple manner. Work happens from both the sides, and people also do need to co-operate with the officials so that a proper system is followed. Also, maintaining and sustaining lies in the hands of the residents” said Rizwan Arshad.

The major focus of this event was facilitating a system for adequate disposal of garbage and clearing the black spots and the garbage dumps that was present in all nook and corners of the roads. Additionally, another major focus was on, beautifying the area by painting the walls with vibrant colours and images, implementation of public benches, well-paved footpaths for pedestrians, well-lit street lights and also facilities for CCTV cameras for the safety of the dwellers.

This campaign was a people’s movement, where various residents joined their hands to improve and develop their areas. Even woman and children were part of this massive campaign.