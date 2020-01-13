Probe CDs released by HDK: Mohammedd Kunhi

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada JD(S) unit President Mohammed Kunhi has said that a probe should be conducted on CDs, which were released by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy with regard to the violent protest and police firing.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, January 13 Mohammed Kunhi questioned why the state government should worry about the CDs released by Kumaraswamy if the police department did not commit any mistake?

“Instead of blaming Kumaraswamy for releasing the CD, let us conduct an investigation on it. If the CDs are fake and fabricated, let them punish us. One should not come to a conclusion, without verifying the facts,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kunhi opined that Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha’s opinion with regard to the CD doesn’t seem to be like his own opinion.

“The Compol has defended the police’s action of opening fire at the protesters in a voice message to the media. However, it looks like he has done the same following directions of the state government. The incident of firing could have been avoided if Harsha had used his wisdom,” he said.

JD(S) leaders Akshith Suvarna, Sumathi Hegde, Susheel Noronha, Abdul Aziz and others were present.