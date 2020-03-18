Priyanshu Painyuli to play Taapsee Pannu’s husband in Rashmi Rocket

Only those who watched ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ know that Harrsh Vardhan Kapoor didn’t play the titular role. Priyanshu Painyuli was the masked vigilante. Now, the actor is set to play husband to Taapsee Pannu’s Kutchi athlete in Akarsh Khurana’s sports-dram,a ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

Priyanshu landed the role after Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaptation of Midnight’s Children was called off. “I had blocked my dates for the film, but it didn’t materialize. Luckily, Akarsh reached out to me with this role and I grabbed it,” smiles the actor, adding that the director and he have been friends since their theater days and had even collaborated on the 2018 film, ‘High Jack’.

However, it wasn’t friendship that made Priyanshu give a nod to a film revolving around a female protagonist. The actor got reeled in by the prospect of playing an army officer. “My dad is a retired colonel and there was a time when I wanted to join the army, before I got involved in dramatics and acting,” he shares, pointing out that his character supports his athlete-wife in her journey and is an important part of the narrative which builds around a real event. The 31-year-old actor, who hails from Bangalore, will join the team when they begin shooting in Kutch next month.