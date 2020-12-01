Priyanka Upendra shoots non-stop for her new film 1980

Actress Priyanka Upendra’s second innings in cinema surely seems to be quite exciting. Following her horror thriller hit Mummy Save Me, she has gone on to find interesting roles and scripts to work on – exploring a whole wide gamut of characters that allows her to work beyond the conventional ‘heroine’ roles that she was seen in her first innings.

One such role that has Priyanka excited is her upcoming film 1980. She has begun shooting for this thriller which she commenced work on over the past week. Priyanka has been sharing regular updates from the set, where she is shooting day and night for this film, to her fans on her social media profiles. Priyanka says that the role is something that has her excited and she’s charged up to be on the sets daily.

The actress had previously said, “This is another thriller after Devaki that has impressed me. The film is a thriller subject and it has a tagline ‘A Demon’s Era’. Though, I must say this is not a horror subject. The film will have all the retro elements with the whole suspense thriller treatment.”

Priyanka adds that the subject of the film is set against the backdrop of a hill station. The film is being directed by debutant filmmaker Rajkiran J, who has assisted in films such as Savaari 2. The cast includes actors like Aravind Rau, Sridhar and Murali Sharma. Srikanth is the editor for the film, while Chintan Vikas will be scoring music and Jeevan Antony will be handling the cinematography.