Priyanka Upendra remembers working with Saroj Khan

The film industry lost one of its most revered dance choreographers on Friday, with 79 year old Saroj Khan succumbing to cardiac arrest. The veteran choreographer was unwell since a couple of weeks and recuperating. Saroj Khan was undoubtedly the biggest name when it came to choreography and paved the way for women to take up choreography in what was otherwise usually dominated by men. She has been credited towards building the onscreen persona of many famed heroines ranging from Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many other youngsters. Saroj Khan has worked with a whole host of actors in her career that spanned many decades and she was remembered fondly by each one of them. One among those is Priyanka Upendra, who has worked across multiple language films, which also included Bollywood. In Priyanka’s Hindi film Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao, she was privileged to be choreographed by Saroj Khan. Priyanka took to her micro blogging page to tweet, “Rest in peace Sarojji.. I had the honour of working with ma’am in my Hindi film #mujhemeribiwisebachao with Arshad Warsi and Rekha ma’am..graceful, energetic and a wonderful human being.. will miss you#SarojKhanJi Om Shanti”

Saroj Khan incidentally had also worked in the 80s in Sandalwood, where she had choreographed for the Dwarakish production Africadalli Sheela in 1986, which was much before her runaway hit number Ek Do Teen in Bollywood. Saroj Khan had last worked in Kannada for the film Gara, where she choreographed a song for the film in 2018.