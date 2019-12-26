Priyanka gets her ‘bat mobile’ as christmas gift from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in their Christmas celebrations surrounded by snowy mountains. Priyanka posted several pictures of the duo wherein we can see them cruising through the snow on an electric snowmobile. Priyanka called her vehicle a bat mobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. The snowmobile is a gift from Nick and came wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow. Priyanka also posted a picture of her family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth Chopra joining in the happy portrait. Nickyanka pets Diana and Gino also looked adorable in the family Christmas images.

Earlier, on the eve of Christmas, Priyanka was seen decorating Christmas cookies with Nick and now they seem to be happy in each other’s company again. Nick posted a pic of Priyanka on her new snowmobile. Nick said in the caption that there was nothing better for him than seeing his wife smile. He even rode pillion rider as Priyanka drove the snowmobile.

In other pictures shared by Priyanka, she can be seen having a fun time surrounded with Christmas decorations.