Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ reaches final stage

Fans and well-wishers of actor Priyanka Chopra — the wait is over! The diva on Tuesday revealed she has completed writing her much-anticipated memoir, titled ‘Unfinished‘.

‘The Sky is Pink’ actor took to Twitter to share the news and expressed her excitement as she has “just sent in the final manuscript”.

Talking about the memoir, the 38-year-old noted that every word from it comes from a place of “introspection and reflection” into her life.

“Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life,” the tweet read.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it “gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment” when you tick off something from your “bucket list”.

‘Unfinished‘ will be a collection of personal essays, stories and observations by the actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

She began her career at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year, a title that catapulted her to international stardom.

Priyanka earned popular and critical acclaim over three seasons as Alex Parrish on ABC’s show ‘Quantico’, making history as the first Indian actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and winning two consecutive People’s Choice Awards for the role, again making history as the first Indian actress to win the award.

In April 2016 she was featured on the cover of TIME magazine’s coveted TIME 100 issue, as one of the Most Influential People in the world and in November 2017 was named to Forbes illustrious list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.