Priyanka Chopra Looks Sensuous in Her Slinky Gown at Pre-Grammys Party

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to be a part of the Grammys 2020. Her husband, Nick Jonas, has been nominated for his single titled Sucker, with the band – Jonas Brothers, in the Best Duo/Group Performance category. Priyanka is making sure to lend full support to her talented husband at the ceremony. The former Miss World dolled up in a sexy slinky dress for the pre-Grammys party. The actor took to her social media account to share her pre-Grammys look.

Priyanka took to Instagram and posted two photos to give a glimpse of her stunning look for the evening. The actor, who also features in the music video with Nick, picked a Nicholas Jebran dress to rock at the party. The satin outfit in the lightest shade of gorgeous blush pink had a risky thigh-high slit along with halter neck and bare-back detailing. Priyanka chose to go minimum on the jewellery and added a pair of tony earrings from Bulgari and her matching footwears by Stuart Weitzman. Priyanka posed for the photograph and looked absolutely sensuous in her latest look. Check this out:

Priyanka is expected to be joined by her entire family including Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas-Danielle Jonas at the Grammy Awards 2020 which are going to be held on Monday, January 27 at 6: 30 am. Priyanka has been rocking many lovely looks for her appearances at the Jonas Brothers’ world tour. The actor also recently visited India and attended an event in the honour of Mumbai Police. Priyanka wore a blue hand-weaved saree from Ekaya Banaras x Masaba Gupta collection. She looked beautiful in her six-yard wonder. Can’t wait for her look at the Grammy Awards this year!