Priyank Kharge objects to CM Yediyurappa taking credit for Koppal toy cluster

Kalaburagi: Former Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for misappropriating and taking credit for an upcoming toy manufacturing cluster in the northern district of Koppal. Quoting a tweet by the CM on the ‘Koppala toy manufacturing cluster’, Priyank pointed out that the cluster was approved by the Congress-JDS coalition government.

CM Yediyurappa’s tweet came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for India to become the world’s toy manufacturing hub, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

Priyank wrote, “Toy cluster project in Koppala was approved by the Congress/JDS coalition Govt. Much before the “vision” of #VocalForLocal. Also Karnataka has close to 50 Geographical Indication Tag products, highest in India. We have been #VocalForLocal long before PM started this #Jumla.”

In his tweet, CM Yediyurappa had tweeted that Koppal, which is set to become India’s first ‘toy manufacturing cluster’, has the potential to create 40,000 jobs in five years. He also claimed that the project is likely to attract investments worth Rs 5,000 crore. He said the programme is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local campaign, which aims to create an environment of self-reliance among Indians and the country’s businesses to manufacture locally and independently.

The Koppal toy cluster initiative was indeed announced by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in September 2018 as part of his ‘Compete with China’ scheme.

Along with Koppal, eight other districts were identified by the state government at that time for manufacturing of items which are largely imported from China at present, due to the price advantage.