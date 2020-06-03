Priyamani now called as Dr. 56

Actress Priyamani is known as the pancha bhasha taare, with her acting across five film industries. The National Award winner has an enviable filmography, where she has worked with some of the best names in filmmaking across different industries. She recently completed her half century, with her acting in over 50 film in a career that spans a decade and a half. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Kannada and Tamil bilingual film next, which has a rather quirky and interesting title – Dr 56. This film will coincidentally be her 56th film and it is a different kind of thriller.

Priya says that the film has been ready for a while and she is only waiting for the makers to figure out when it would release. With the lockdown having cinema halls shut, the film is most likely to release sometime towards the last quarter of the year, in all probability.

Priya is also gearing up for her first full-fledged Bollywood film, Maidaan, which sees her paired alongside Ajay Devgn for the first time in her career.