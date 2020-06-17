Priyadarshan’s Marakkar moved to 2021 release

Malayalam cinema’s most expensive film to date is most likely going to release next year. In the wake of the after-effects of the pandemic and lockdown, the makers of Priyadarshan’s Marakkar have reportedly decided to move the release to next year.

The film was initially planned to release on March 26, but as Kerala had announced the lockdown on March 23, the release plans were put on hold.

As Marakkar is a story and spectacle-driven film involving the efforts of a large cast and crew, including international artistes, an OTT release wouldn’t be practical at the moment.

The overseas rights have been already sold and the film needs to open worldwide to recover its massive budget.

Marakkar has been penned by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi (son of IV Sasi). The latter has also worked as Priyadarshan’s assistant director.

Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and Fazil essay the principal characters. While Tirru handled the cinematography, Sabu Cyril was in charge of the art department.

Some major portions of the film were shot at Ramoji Film City. Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Roy CJ, and Santosh T Kuruvilla.