Privatisation inevitable for development of nation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman opined that privatisation of public enterprises, which does not perform satisfactorily, is inevitable in order to make them function efficiently.

Sitharaman was speaking at the seminar on Union budget organized by BJP economic cell in the city. She further said, “There was a time when India was seen as a country with shortage of fundamental infrastructure. The union government is trying to put an end to this notion by following the ‘Antyodaya’ thoughts of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

“Through schemes like Ujwala, Ujala, Swanidhi, Jan Aushadi and Kisan Samman, the union BJP government has given priority to resolve the issues of the poorer section of the society.

“Under the Ujwala scheme already eight crore poor people have got free cooking gas cylinder connections. Under the present budget one crore more poor people will get this facility.

“Though banks were nationalized in 1969, poor people did not get any special benefit because of it. Now the poor people are getting the real benefit of this scheme because of Jan Dhan programme, where Aadhar number is linked to mobile number,” she said.

Convener of economic cell of BJP Sameer Kagalkar, advisor Vishwanatha Bhat, co convener Karan Javaje and invited representatives were present.