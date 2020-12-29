Private schools allege Education Dept issuing transfer certificates without consent

Many private schools in Karnataka have alleged that the education department has been issuing online transfer certificates to their students without taking them into confidence. While the officials maintained the stance that they intervened in a few cases keeping in mind the pupil’s best interest; the schools, however, claim that there’s a larger malpractice at play.

“Eight students have obtained transfer certificates without our knowledge,” said Ms Leelavati, the headmistress of Vagbharati Vidya Samsthe, Hossahundi, Mysuru.

She added that a teacher from another school had created a ruckus over the issue. “They came to me with transfer letters from parents and asked me to sign. When we asked to meet the parents and get our dues cleared before signing them, the teacher refused to budge.”

Santosh Kumar, the Mysuru district representative of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary School (KAMS) said that the schools approached them with their grievances. He added that parents sometimes withdraw admission amid the academic year.

“We ask them to at least pay nominal fees before withdrawing admissions, the parents don’t pay. Some students have not yet paid previous academic year’s fees either,” Kumar said.

When quizzed about what action will they take, he said that they will register complaints with the authorities. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of KAMS, added that they have initiated action against the parents and officials. He also claimed that the teachers were being forced into giving the school login credentials allotted by the Government for smoother online functioning.

Leelavati recounted the incident where she was coerced into giving credentials. “I had verbally confronted the Block Education Officer (BEO) about it but in vain,” she said.

“Under the ambit of IT Act, the issuing of transfer certificates [online] by the officials is illicit as they are not the authority. We will also register a case of cheating against the parents who have illicitly obtained the online certificates,” said Shashi Kumar before signing off.

Despite the accusations levelled against them, the officials at the Education Department maintain the claim that they are not at fault and were only acting in the interest of the students.