Prince, Stylish Star meets; Box-office fears two big star films at a time

Sankranti, which used to be the prime time for blockbuster Tollywood film releases till a few years ago, will again see some big-ticket releases this year. Beginning today, two mega movies starring Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are hitting big screens in a day gap.

Mahesh Babu, who shares the top slot in Tollwwood with Pawan Kalyan (who has not made a movie in two years as politics has kept him busy), is coming up with Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will hit the screens on January 11. The film has created huge expectations through trailer and songs and people are eager to watch the film and the day has finally arrived today. The film is releasing in Telugu and across south India, audiences are eager to watch the film. Rashmika Mandanna is sharing screen space with Prince Mahesh Babu for the first time; hence Rashmika fans too are eager to watch her on big screen with big star Mahesh Babu. Vijayashanti is playing alongside to Mahesh Babu, other renowned actors like Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Ajay, Vennela Kishore are part of the film. Tamannah has performed a item number in the film where she looks hot in the song. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi, produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, DSP has given music to the film.

Allu Arjun is back with a bang, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo where he looks very stylish in the film. The movie has already stuck in audience minds with the songs which found an amazing hit. Allu Arjun is giving a tough fight to Mahesh Babu by just arriving to theatres one day late. The film is releasing all over on January 12 and not just Telugu audience are awaiting for this film but also the entire south industry. The song ‘Samajavaragama’ had created a sensation everywhere and people are yearning to watch it on big screen. Pooja Hegde is sharing screen with Allu Arjun for the second time, where she appeared in DJ for the first time. The pair had created a magin in DJ and now audience is curious to see their chemistry in Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navdeep, Ajay have acted in this film. Whereas, SS Thaman has given music, Trivikram Srinivas has directed along with scrip writing and screenplay, Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna have produced the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly sold for ₹100 crore where Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru film has an army backdrop, while Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikhuntapuramloo, has generated huge interest after its songs turned chart busters. Composed by Thaman and sung by Sid Sriram, the Samajavaragamana… song has logged 130 million views on YouTube, while the female version, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, clocked three million views in just three days. These numbers are from the official channels alone, while scores of other channels and radio stations are also playing it multiple times.

In fact, there was a tussle between the makers of the two movies over the date of release. The air was cleared last week with their decision to stick to the original schedule.

There’s another release on January 15 too. Junior NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram is in the lead role in Entha Manchivadavura, directed by Satish Vegesna.