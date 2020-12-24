Primary Health Centres of the State to be Upgraded

Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced the State Government’s decision to upgrade all the 2,359 primary health centres (PHCs) and promised to allocate more funds for the purpose in the coming budget.

The Chief Minister held at meeting on the upgradation of all PHCs in his Home Office, Krishna, in which Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar was also present.

Yediyurappa said the State Government has decided to provide well-equipped buildings to house the PHCs and also upgrade their bed strength to 12 or 20 besides providing necessary staff.

Steps will be taken to ensure that modern facilities and equipment were made available to enable the PHCs to provide wider and quality services to the people, he said.

Pointing out that the State Government has made rural service compulsory for all who have passed MBBS, the Chief Minister said these fresh doctors would be appointed to the PHCs to ensure that they got the necessary medical personnel to man them.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said ambulances will be linked to the PHCs to ensure that people got medical service on an emergency basis through e-link.

Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr Javed Akhtar gave a presentation on the upgradation of the PHCs. As many as 951 PHCs were already functioning on 24×7 basis and steps are being taken to ensure that the remaining PHCs will also be run on round-the-clock basis

Chief Minister’s Secretary Selva Kumar and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.