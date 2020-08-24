Preparation for administrative, legal steps to be taken: DCM Ashwathnarayana

Bengaluru

The government of Karnataka, is making all preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the laws which are essential to implement the national education policy and the state would become the first state in the country to implement the policy, informed, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashawatha Narayaya, who is also the minister for higher education.

He said this on Monday while addressing the inaugural session of the “Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation”, five days online workshop organized by the University of Bengaluru. The government of Karnataka is going ahead with regard to this with specific goals and a clear agenda. A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings, he explained.

‌The committee has already come out with suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner. Only the recommendations of the final stage are awaited. The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made, the deputy chief minister told.

The new policy would make high-quality education available to all students. The whole system would be benefitted from quality teaching. This also would pave way for the elimination of the “inspector raj” mindset and an era of transformation would set to begin” he expressed hope.

Prof. D.P.Singh, President, UGC, Dr,Bhushan Patwardhanm, Vice President spoke on this occasion. Prof. K.R.Venugopal, the vice-chancellor, Bengaluru University, made the introductory remarks.