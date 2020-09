Pregnant Women to Get Subsidy Under Matru Vandana Yojana

Hubli

Pregnant women will, for the first time, get Rs 5,000 in three phases under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana of the Central government.

The child development officer has asked pregnant women in Hubli to make use of the facility.

For more information, people may contact the office on Unkal Cross, Sainagar Road, Government Boys’ Balamandir premises, or on telephone no: 0836-2377288, said a press release.