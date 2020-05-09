Pregnant woman was forced to undergo Covid-19 test, alleges kin

Family members of a 30-year-old pregnant woman, who first tested positive for Covid-19 and negative in a retest, have alleged that a private hospital forced her to undergo the test stating all pregnant women must be tested as a precautionary measure. The woman’s husband said that though they weren’t from any containment zone, his wife was made to undergo the Covid-19 test. “This has created unnecessary stress,” he said.

A third confirmatory test for the woman has turned negative. The family also alleged that the first test was done at a private lab that doesn’t figure in the list of labs approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for Karnataka.

The woman was first taken to the private hospital in south Bengaluru for a routine check up on May 2, where her throat swab sample was taken. Six of her relatives too were tested and they all turned negative. “My wife hadn’t gone anywhere outside the house. All others at home too hadn’t stepped out. Only my wife testing positive was befuddling. On May 5, she was admitted to the trauma care centre in Victoria Hospital and we insisted the doctors conduct a retest on her. It has come negative as was expected,” the husband said. However, the woman had to be in the Covid-19 facility for a day. The family said she had been lodged in the hospital’s green zone were the other inmates were either asymptomatic patients or those who tested negative and were about to be discharged.

According to Dr Rajkumar, research officer and in-charge deputy director, maternal health, state health and family welfare department, not all pregnant women need to undergo Covid-19 test. “The protocol states that asymptomatic pregnant women who are 38 weeks pregnant or above and have come from Covid-19 clusters, and containment zones must be tested. But test must be done on any pregnant woman if she shows symptoms. That is done in the interest of the woman and the healthcare staff. It’s wrong on the part of any hospital to force a patient to take a test unless they fall under these criteria,” he said.

Hospital sources said the woman was tested as per ICMR guidelines. “Many Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic and if we treat them without confirming their status, the infection is likely to spread from mother to child,” the hospital said. Health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the woman’s first report mentioned the word ‘inconclusive’, though it also said ‘positive’.