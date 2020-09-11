Precautions must – 35 teachers from district among COVID victims

Belagavi

Karnataka has so far accounted for the death of over 110 teachers to coronavirus infection. Out of them, the share of Belagavi division is 35. This information has reinforced the need for the teachers to be very careful about their health condition, at a time when the government is contemplating to re-open the schools.

Belagavi and Chikkodi are part of Belagavi educational division. 18 teachers from Belagavi division and 17 from Chikkodi have lost their lives to coronavirus infections so far. About 75 teachers are still under treatment after falling sick due to this infection.

Of the deceased teachers, there were some suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart-related ailments. Some of those who lost their lives were healthy and young, the department says. The deaths have been undermining the confidence of teachers who also work as corona warriors.

The teachers were deployed along with health department staff to undertake a health survey. They also were involved with undertaking checks and collecting details of the passengers at the state border. The teachers were also included in the task force teams formed to help passengers from other states to reach their destinations.

H K Manjunath president of Karnataka State High School Teachers Association has requested the education department to take urgent steps to protect the health of the teachers who are losing lives in their fight against COVID infection. Vice president of the association Ramu Googwada said that as against the government’s order not to utilise the services of employees aged over 55, teachers of all age groups were given COVID related work.