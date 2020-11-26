Pre-wedding shoot in Hampi ruins sparks row, ASI orders probe

Ballari

Archeological Survey of India’s Hampi circle said that it has ordered an internal inquiry into the pre-wedding photoshoot in Hampi’s ruins involving a couple from Andhra Pradesh last week.

Controversy erupted after a video reportedly filmed in the first week of October 2020, went viral on social media last week.

The couple from Andhra Pradesh reportedly booked a company based in Hyderabad for their pre-wedding photoshoot and chose iconic world heritage centre Hampi for the shoot.

The ASI Hampi circle woke up only after the Hampi Samskrutika Mattu Smaraka Sene (Hampi Cultural and Monument Brigade) President, Vishwanath Malagi lodged a formal complaint with Hampi tourist police station on Tuesday alleging that the Andhra Pradesh couple had violated every norm while going on their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Malagi added that the video song, shot in different locations of Hampi including the famous Vijaya Vittala temple complex and Kamal Mahal, highlights major lapses in security.

Both these monuments have restricted entry to visitors but the couple was seen moving inside the Sapta Swara mantapa. This has enraged many who are now demanding action against the video makers.

Deputy Superintendent of ASI’s Hampi Circle, M. Kalimuttu told IANS that the couple had not taken any permission from them.

“We have not given permission to shoot such videos or photographs. But after this incident came to my notice, I have ordered an internal inquiry to know what was such a serious lapse that led the couple to take such an advantage,” he said.

Hampi tourist police station in-charge, Sub-Inspector of Police, Ramanna Naik told IANS that he had received a complaint from Malagi but the case was not registered yet.

“I have written a letter to authorities concerned to know who all have given the permission to carry out this shoot. Once I receive their report, only then I will be able to proceed ahead,” he said.

According to Malagi, a photoshoot cannot take place unless one has permission from multiple authorities – the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority and the Archaeological Survey of India.

“Hampi being a world heritage monument one cannot go on for photoshoot like this… climbing on monuments. Many sites in Hampi are banned for visitors as they are fragile but this shoot has broken all the rules,” he said.