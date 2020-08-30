Prathap Simha is a blue film hero: Lakshman

Mysuru: The war of words going on between District Congress Spokesperson M Lakshman and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha hit a new low with the former calling the latter a ‘Blue Film Hero’.

“He is a blue film hero,” said Lakshman, addressing a news conference in the city, on Sunday.

“Are you the only intelligent person in this country? You have ruined the lives of many gullible girls and I even have evidences to prove this allegation. I will seek the permission of the Court and telecast this evidence on huge screens soon. I have a lot of material to prove your corruption and also about your personal life,” he said continuing to call him names.

Continuing his attacks, Lakshman said that Simha had stooped to the level of mentioning on papers his wife as his sister, just to secure a government site.

“I also know a lot of things that you did as a journalist,” he said challenging Simha to go to court against him and lodge a defamation case.

The reaction of Lakshman came after Simha called him a ‘blackmailer’.