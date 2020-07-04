Prashanth Neel-Yash shares some fun behind-the-scenes pictures

Director Prashanth Neel shared some really cool pictures with his fans and followers. But, those cool pictures carried a message from one of Sandalwood’s favourite director. “Taking a break was never an option for these two. So think twice before you take a break!!!#AlwaysWorking#extendedfamily” he posted.

Sharing the picture of him with Yash and Likitha. The team looks super excited about the KGF Chapter 1 television premiere this Sunday evening.

Needless to say, the posts did get fans talking, but everyone seemed to know about the film’s sequel. After the phenomenal success of the KGF Chapter 1, fans cannot keep calm and the recent pictures shared by the director made them more impatient about the sequel. The impatience around the sequel is quite a valid one. The rugged period action film that starred Yash as Rocky Bhai was directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. This film went on to become big brand by itself and actors and filmmakers from across the nation showed how much they were in awe when it came to the grandeur and treatment of the film. The sequel of KGF has also led the team to rope in some big names from across different industries which even includes Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and RaveenaTandon.

Prashanth debuted around a decade ago with the raw and rugged Ugramm that won cult status. He followed this up with KGF: Chapter 1 and the second part of the magnum opus is currently underway. It will be interesting to see what his next announcement will be. Well, all we can do is patiently wait for more details on the second film’s release.