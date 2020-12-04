Prashanth Neel opens up about casting Prabhas in his next

On Wednesday, filmmaker Prashanth Neel announced his next project, Salaar, for which he is teaming up with Baahubali star Prabhas. The news, though, evoked mixed reactions, with fans wondering what language the film will be made in, as it was announced as an Indian movie and did not have local talent in the lead. Prashanth refuses to be drawn into the debate, saying, “I cannot comment on that today, but the day the movie releases I will make a statement.” After films with Sriimurali and Yash, one wonders why he zeroed in on Telugu star Prabhas for his next. “I was drawn to his innocence. Prabhas exudes more innocence compared to most other actors. To draw out this innocence and show it on screen will be fantastic,” says Prashanth.

And while the actor’s innocence was what clicked for the filmmaker, the character Prashant has for him is extremely violent. What is it about violence that draws Prashanth to it? “We don’t have a culture of using the World War or such subjects as premises for our films. So, my logic is that the stronger the villain is, the stronger the heroism that can be shown onscreen. I try to create an environment where it offers both of these. In our given scenario, I will not be able to achieve villainy to that level, nor will I be able to elevate heroism to that point. This is why I try to make my world more violent.”

What does Salaar mean? “There are many interpretations of the term Salaar. It is a more colloquial word, so the meaning I will derive from it is commander-in-chief. The right hand man to a king, the general, is what I would say,” says the director.

Explaining the first look and the character, he says, “The character that I am trying to portray is dark and I wanted to make that clear from the outset. The first look had to explain the nature of the movie, without giving out too much detail. An image like this could also suggest that he is in the army, which is why I added the caption to avoid any such confusion.”