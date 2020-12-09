Prashanth Neel announces auditions for his Prabhas starrer Salaar

One of the most awaited films ever since its announcement is Salaar, which brings together filmmaker Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and Baahubali actor Prabhas. This film is slated to take off in January and the makers are hoping at releasing it either in 2021 end or in early 2022 if everything goes as per their plans.

Now, the makers of Salaar have announced an opportunity for aspiring actors to be a part of their film. The first set of auditions will happen in Hyderabad and the makers will then have auditions in Bengaluru and Chennai too. Salaar is being made as an Indian film and is slated to release in most of the prominent languages.

Earlier, Prashanth had spoken about casting Prabhas and had said, “Prabhas has more innocence compared to most other actors. He can put in an emotion into a person which doesn’t seem like he is going to do something from the outset. This is very difficult to achieve with many other actors. The innocence that Prabhas has is something that is undeniable and to draw out innocence from that point will be something that is fantastic to show on screen.”

About the film itself and Prabhas’s character, Prashanth had said, “The very character that we are trying to portray is very dark. We wanted to make that clear right from the outset. We wanted to talk about the nature of the movie, without trying to give in too much detail. I know that an image like this without words could also suggest him being in the army too. I didn’t want that confusion, so we had the caption with this look.”