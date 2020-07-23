PranamDevaraj to work with director Jadesh Kumar

Actor PranamDevaraj made his Sandalwood debut with the movie Kumari 21F which got released in the year 2018. The project was the official remake of the Telugu movie which had the same title.

In the movie, which received average response at the box office, Pranam played the role of a middle-class boy. After a long lull, Pranam, son of actor Devaraj and brother of PrajwalDevaraj, has signed a new movie which is yet-to-be titled.

According to a report, Pranam will be seen in a massy look in his second outing, which has a straight subject. Pranam will get a makeover for the new project that will go on floors by the end of this year. Jadesh Kumar, who had directed Gentleman which had PrajwalDevaraj in the lead role, won appreciation from critics and audiences alike. The film was in cinema halls when the lockdown was imposed. Given the popularity of the movie, producer Guru Deshpande has in fact planned to release the movie when cinema halls are allowed to open.

Director Jadesh Kumar had an initial round of discussion with Pranam’s father Devaraj and with Prajwal. They have given a nod to go ahead with the project after having initial rounds of discussion. Pranam had recently visited Darshan’s farm house on the outskirts of Mysuru along with Prajwal and Devaraj and spent a day in the farm. He wa accompanied by Chikanna and Yashas Surya.