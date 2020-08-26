Prakash Raj joins KGF: Chapter 2, shooting resumes

KGF chapter 2 resumed shooting and it has been revealed that Prakashraj has joined the cast. In a shocking news it has been speculate that Prakashraj plays the character of Anand Ingalagi played by Anant Nag in the first part, and it has been said that Prakashraj replaces Anant nag after the latter opted out due to creative differences.

Also, actress and politician Malavika Avinash has started shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 from today along with Yash at the Kanteerava Studios. The actress took to her social media page to post a picture of herself with Yash to announce, “After 6 full months…the COVID break is broken…Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???” (sic) Malavika, who was seen in KGF: Chapter 1 will continue to reprise the role of news channel head Deepa Hegde, in the film’s sequel.

Shoot for KGF: Chapter 2 has begun after a gap of nearly five months, since all film shoots had stalled post lockdown in March due to the pandemic. The filmmakers have said that they are yet to shoot for about 20 percent of the film. The film, which was originally scheduled for an October 2020 release, will therefore be unable to keep its date with the audience. A new date for release will be announced soon.

Sources from the film unit inform us that post the shoot schedule at the Kanteerava Studio, the film unit will be travelling to Mysore to shoot some crucial scenes at the Lalit Mahal Palace.

The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Balakrishna, Harish Rai and B Suresha in prominent roles. Ravi Basrur has scored the music. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. The project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The sequel is said to highlight the lead character Rocky’s (Yash) next mission after killing Garuda at KGF. The KGF: Chapter 1 hit the screens on December 20, 2018 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film set a benchmark across all these languages for its pan India releases. The sequel is one among the highly anticipated films from the Kannada films today.