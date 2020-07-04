PrajwalDevraj holds long for the first time in ‘Veeram’

Team Veeram has come up with a special poster for PrajwalDevaraj birthday, which he celebrated on Saturday. The poster features the Dynamic Prince in a mass avatar. In the film, Prajwal is said to be a fan of legendary actor Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan.

Veeram marks the directorial debut of Khadar, and the project is being bankrolled by Disha Entertainments. Prajwal’s last outing was Gentleman, which brought him a fair share of accolades. He is now looking forward to the release of Inspector Vikram. The actor plays the role of a policeman in the commercial drama directed by Narasimha.

The actor, along with the production team of Vikyath Pictures, gave PPT kits to police personnel on Friday. “We visited the DCP’s office to hand over the kits. We take this opportunity to thank them for their excellent job during the Covid situation,” says Prajwal.

The actor, who has one song left to shoot for Inspector Vikram, is also waiting for the release of Lucky Shankar’s directorial venture, Arjun Gowda. Prajwal is waiting for the Covid situation to get better, after which he will resume shooting for Ramnarayan’s upcoming project, followed with Veeram and a film to be directed by PC Shekar.

“I have five projects in my kitty, which are at different stages of production. In the current circumstances, we need to know when theatres will open and films will start getting released so that we can decide the best time to take up more films,” he says.