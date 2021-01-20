Prajwal Devaraj’s ‘Inspector Vikram’ to release on the 5th of February

Actor Prajwal Devaraj’s upcoming film ‘Inspector Vikram’ will be releasing on the 5th of February, 2021. The director of the film, Mr. Sri Narasimha, made the announcement earlier today (20th January) through his social media. ‘Inspector Vikram’ has been in development for almost three years and the news of the release comes as a great source of respite for many.

As with many other Kannada films, ‘Inspector Vikram’ too went through a significant delay in its release but things seem to be back on track now. The film also includes actors Bhavana Menon, Raghu Mukherjee, and reportedly, Challenging Star Darshan will feature in a cameo role. Vikhyath A.R. serves as the film’s producer.

On the other hand, Prajwal Devaraj is currently busy with a big volume of projects that are either already underway or scheduled to begin production at the earliest. The actor is shooting for ‘Arjun Gowda’ at the moment and will be essaying the role of a kick-boxer in the film. In the same vein, his next venture ‘Veeram’ is all set to go on floors soon and Prajwal Devaraj is also expected to begin work on P.C. Shekar’s untitled thriller film in parallel. In summary, 2021 will be a year of great impact and hard work for the actor.