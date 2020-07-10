Prabhas-Pooja Hedge starrer ‘RadheShyam’ first look released

The title and first-look poster of Young Rebel star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’ upcoming film has been unveiled today on 10th July. The movie of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is titled RadheShyam.Prabhas has just unveiled the first look poster to announce its title, ‘RadheShyam’.

Prabhas starrer RadheShyam is a period love story that is set in the backdrop of Italy. Several reports have claimed that Baahubali star Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a fortune teller in the film whereas Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also has Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in key roles. It is being heard that Maine PyaarKiya girl Bhagyashree will be seen playing the role of Prabhas’ mother.

Speaking about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer RadheShyam, Bhagyashree had said to an entertainment portal, “Prabhas’s film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. I must give special credits to the cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film.”

RadheShyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is being produced under Rebel Star Krishnam Raju’s Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations banners.