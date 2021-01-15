Prabhas’ movie Salaar launched, Yash in attendance

Actor Prabhas’ next film Salaar went on the floors on Friday. The film was launched in Hyderabad with a customary puja. Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, who is bankrolling the big-budget action drama, were also in attendance. KGF star Yash also took part in the launch event.

“Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity. Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today. Will not let you all down!! Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way. Thank you everyone (sic),” wrote Prashanth on his Twitter page, while sharing a few pictures from the launch event.

Prabhas is quite upbeat about Salaar. “I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans,” added the Baahubali star.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with the release of period drama KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018.

“This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already,” Prabhas had said while talking about the film earlier.

The makers of Salaar, however, are yet to reveal details regarding the remaining cast and crew of the movie.