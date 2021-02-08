Prabhas and Prashanth Neel finish the first schedule of Salaar

Everyone’s been keen on knowing all about Salaar ever since KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas announced their teaming up for the film. The film, which also has Shruti Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy as part of the cast, had its first schedule being shot in Hyderabad. The shoot for the first schedule, which began in January, is now complete and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to his social media page to share the news of the same.

Salaar is being made as an Indian film and will be made in all major languages, as per the reports so far. The technical team of KGF is behind Salaar too. Prashanth had told, where he had revealed details about what draws him to violence and about the meaning of Salaar itself. “We don’t have a culture of using the World War or such subjects as premises for our films. So, my logic is that the stronger the villain is, the stronger the heroism that can be shown onscreen. I try to create an environment where it offers both of these. In our given scenario, I will not be able to achieve villainy to that level, nor will I be able to elevate heroism to that point. This is why I try to make my world more violent.”

Explaining the first look and the character, he says, “The character that I am trying to portray is dark and I wanted to make that clear from the outset. The first look had to explain the nature of the movie, without giving out too much detail. An image like this could also suggest that he is in the army, which is why I added the caption to avoid any such confusion.”