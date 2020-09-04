Powerstar launches Maleye Maleye song, to be out tomorrow

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar launches Maleye Maleye song from Salaga movie on September 4. At the launch event Duniya Vijay, Sanjana Anand, KP Sreekanth were present. The song, Maleye Maleye, from Salaga will be officially out on September 5. The announcement was made by producer KP Srikanth on social media. The song, to be out on A2 Music, was the last track shot by the team.

Filmed in the Malnad region, the song was composed by Charan Raj, and features actor-director Duniya Vijay, and Sanjana Anand. It is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Aishwarya Rangarajan.

The shooting of Salaga has been completed and the film is now in the post-production stage. This was one of the films scheduled for release in April, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The team is yet to announce a new release date.

Salaga marks the directorial debut of actor Vijay, and also stars Dhananjay in a pivotal role.