Power star Puneeth visits Dr. Rajkumar’s birthplace for a shoot

The news of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar visiting his father’s birthplace seems to have broken the internet. Having been in the small hamlet of Gajanur for the last three days on account of a documentary film shoot, the actor took a few hours off to visit Dr. Rajkumar’s home and spend some valuable time there. The yet-untitled documentary is being produced by Puneeth Rajkumar’s own PRK Productions.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the word to spread among the townsfolk, and within no time, a big crowd gathered around Puneeth Rajkumar. What followed was a barrage of photographs clicked of the actor who, in spite of being slightly mobbed by the crowd, showed a lot of patience and responded earnestly to each of them.

Puneeth also ensured that he strolled about the neighbourhood and took in some of the air that his father once breathed. As seen in one of the pictures taken, he consciously decided to spend some time under the massive banyan tree and soak in some of the atmosphere.

As far as the documentary is concerned, Puneeth Rajkumar and the entire team of the new project are set to shoot in and around the B.R.T Tiger Reserve in the Punajur State Forest area along with a few specific parts in the village of Budipadaga. Concerning with the wildlife that surrounds these parts, the documentary will feature many of the small hamlets of the region.