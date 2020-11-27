‘Power of Youth’ promo released, full video to be out on Dec 2

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s most anticipated film ‘Yuvarathnaa’ film is on its way to entertain fans. The team previously announced the release date of first single, ‘Power of Youth’. Although, the song is releasing on December 2, the team surprised fans by releasing a Kannada-Telugu promo of the song on Friday on Hombale Films YouTube channel.

In the promo of ‘Power Of Youth’, Appu is seen in a new macho avatar which is getting likes all over social media. The song lyrics is penned by director Santhosh Ananddram himself, music by Telugu’s renowed composer Thaman S. Appu has seen shaking his legs for fresh steps choreographed by young dancer Sirish. The song promo also got released in Telugu and the reaction of Tollywood audience is much awaited. Notably, this is the first time Puneeth’s film is making a multi-lingual release.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is an action-drama that features plenty of mass elements. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero after Raajakumara. It has a strong cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Diganth Manchale, Raadhikaa, Prakash Raj and many more artists.

Yuvarathnaa was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date in the coming days.